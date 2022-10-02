Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

