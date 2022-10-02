Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 518,570 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE V opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.17.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.