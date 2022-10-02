Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $269.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.01. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

