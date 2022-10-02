Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.