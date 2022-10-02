MAI Capital Management Acquires New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

