MAI Capital Management Buys 771 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.