MAI Capital Management Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Price Performance

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

Featured Articles

