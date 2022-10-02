MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 233,867 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

