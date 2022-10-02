MAI Capital Management Has $507,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $215.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.