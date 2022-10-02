MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of A opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

