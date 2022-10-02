MAI Capital Management Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $711,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $89,428,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.