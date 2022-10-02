MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 112,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

