MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

