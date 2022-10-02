MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,169 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after buying an additional 776,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,713,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

