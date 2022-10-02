MAI Capital Management Purchases 294 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,640 shares of company stock worth $34,832,158. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $688.87 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $637.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

