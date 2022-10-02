MAI Capital Management Purchases 323 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 645,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,581,000 after acquiring an additional 74,528 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.0% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $64.71 and a one year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

