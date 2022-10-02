MAI Capital Management Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

