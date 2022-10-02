Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9 %

PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $126.21 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.