MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 5,030 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

