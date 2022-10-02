Menlo Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

