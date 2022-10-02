Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercury General by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 123.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Price Performance

MCY stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.70%.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.