Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $84,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Mesoblast Limited has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 894.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

