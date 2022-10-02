Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

