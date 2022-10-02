Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 706 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 269.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 267.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 191.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in DexCom by 240.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 167.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.