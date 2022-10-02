Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 402 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

