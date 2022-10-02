Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 568 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.