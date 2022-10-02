Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes $116,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

PACCAR stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

