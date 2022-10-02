Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

