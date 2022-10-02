Monte Financial Group LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

