MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

