Next Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 192,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

