Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

