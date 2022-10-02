Notis McConarty Edward Sells 105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

