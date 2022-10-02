NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 26,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

