NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

