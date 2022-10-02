Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

