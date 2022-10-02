Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

