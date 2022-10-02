Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

