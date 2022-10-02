Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.02 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

