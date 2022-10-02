Purus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
