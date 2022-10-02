Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 137,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 124.2% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 81,638 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

