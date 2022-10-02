Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $15,996,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Down 2.0 %

QLYS opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,606. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

