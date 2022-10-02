Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

ROK opened at $215.11 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

