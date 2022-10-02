Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 746 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Software by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Software

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 2,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Software Trading Up 1.2 %

American Software Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.28 million, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

