Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.56 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

