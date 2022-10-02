Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 184 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.86%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

