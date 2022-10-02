Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $260,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GPC opened at $149.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average is $140.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

