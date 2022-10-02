Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $263,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 535,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,176.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 260,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,176.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 260,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,933,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,764,833 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

CHPT opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.82.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

