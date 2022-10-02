Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 118 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

