Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after buying an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $812,731 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

